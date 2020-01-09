PADUCAH — Organizations are raising concerns about a controversial bill circulating in Kentucky's legislature. Senate Bill 1 would require employees of public agencies to support enforcement of federal immigration law. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky is voicing its opposition to the bill.
ACLU of Kentucky Advocacy Director Kate Miller said the organization is worried the bill will separate families in the state.
"Our biggest concern is that this is going to increase the number of Kentuckians, and young Kentuckians in particular, that end up in detention or in deportation proceedings," Miller said.
State Sen. Danny Carroll addressed the concerns being raised against the bill.
"This bill is not a statement on immigration by any means," Carroll said at a Thursday afternoon news conference. "This is a statement on law enforcement and what the law will be within this commonwealth when it comes to law enforcement's ability to cooperate. It is a public safety issue."
Carroll added that the bill is aimed at preventing immigration sanctuary policies.
"You have seen some cities make movement towards creating policies that would be in violation of this. So is this preemptive? Absolutely it is," Carroll said. "It's not just sending a message. It's making law that this state expects, under the statutes, for you to cooperate."
Miller doesn't agree with Carroll. She said she thinks this will place unnecessary responsibility onto public workers.
"All employees of public agencies, which even goes beyond public employees, beyond folks that might work at the library or work for the health department," Miller says. "To include these quasi-agencies that receive funding from the state, it puts a burden on them to support federal immigration enforcement."
Miller and ACLU of Kentucky will still oppose the bill even if the language changes. She said that's because they feel those types of laws stand in the way of real congressional change.