UNION COUNTY, IL — The Union County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says thieves took 42 acres of hemp from a farm in a remote rural area east of Dongola.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says the thieves removed the tops of an entire field of hemp, and the grower estimates the loss at about $2 million.
The theft was discovered on Nov. 14, and investigators believe the hemp was stolen sometime between Nov. 1 and that date.
The release says hemp was also stolen from a warehouse in the western part of the county sometime within the past few days.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.