CARBONDALE, IL — Your student will not have to stress over standardized testing anymore to get into Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
SIU Carbondale says it is following the lead of several other universities by not requiring students to submit ACT and SAT scores for admittance.
SIU is aligning itself with other universities across the country that have chosen to no longer require SAT and ACT tests for admissions. Starting now, anyone with a 2.75 GPA or higher will be admitted to the university.
"Our goal is to eliminate as many barriers to a college education as possible," said Dunn.
Whether that student is coming from a difficult school or one that's less rigorous, the university believes the 2.75 minimum GPA shows that student has what it takes to be successful at the university level and beyond.
"They reflect the student's willingness to put forth an effort and engage in the learning process — both factors that contribute to positive outcomes in college and later in the work environment," said Dunn.
SIU student Jack Miller agrees. He's a sophomore at SIU, and he said he thinks standardized tests should be left in 2019.
"I would like to see it from every university. I don't think standardized test scores show competence or your ability to be a good worker or your ability to learn," said Miller.
Universities and students are changing the way they think about standardized testing, because the data shows that those test mostly favor students who come from wealthier families.
"It's definitely an unfair advantage when you have the money to pay for these classes. I took a $500 class and saw a 4-point improvement," said Miller.
The average GPA for the previous high school class admitted to SIU Carbondale was a 3.3 GPA. The university plans to revisit the applications of students for fall 2020 who will now be eligible to be admitted to the university based on the new GPA requirement. That means they will potentially be admitting more students for 2020.