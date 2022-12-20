SPRINGFIELD, IL — An act expanding bereavement rights for many Illinois employees will go into effect on Jan. 1, Illinois officials say.
According to a Tuesday release, the Family Bereavement Leave Act amends the Child Bereavement Leave Act, covering pregnancy loss; failed adoptions or surrogacy agreements; unsuccessful reproductive procedures; and other events "negatively impacting pregnancy or fertility."
Additionally, the FBLA requires employers to provide leave-time following the loss of certain family members not previously covered, including: spouses, domestic partners, siblings, grandparents, and stepparents.
Employees are able to take up to 10 working days of unpaid leave time for any covered event. This time is meant to allow employees time to grieve, attend or plan funerals, and make other arrangements.
According to the release, employees will not be required to specifically identify the event that caused them to request the leave, but they may need to provide reasonable documentation to certify they have experienced an event covered by the act.
All Illinois employees subject to FMLA are subject to FBLA, the release explains.
In a statement included in the release, Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagann said, “Workers who experience the death of a loved one or other kinds of loss such as a miscarriage or a failed adoption should be able to grieve without the fear of losing their job.”