Police have charged a Louisville activist with attempted murder in the attempted shooting of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.
Officers responded to the shooting incident in the Butchertown neighborhood around 10:15 a.m. Monday. In a statement Monday afternoon, the Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple shots were fired, and that it appears that Greenberg was the intended target.
Monday night, the Louisville Courier Journal reports that police have charged 21-year-old Quintez Brown with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the incident.
The Courier Journal reports that Brown is a former intern and editorial columnist for the paper and a civil rights activist who was involved in racial justice protests in 2020. The newspaper reports that Brown disappeared in the summer of 2021. He was missing for about two weeks before he was found safe on July 1.
Additionally, Brown had announced in December his intention to run for Louisville Metro Council.
Greenberg was not injured in the shooting, but an LMPD spokeswoman told the Courier Journal one of the bullets grazed the candidate's clothing.
Greenberg told reporters he was "shaken, but safe" after the shooting attempt, the Associated Press reports. Greenberg said he and four colleagues were at his campaign office when a man appeared in the doorway.
“When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting,” Greenberg said at a news conference.
Greenberg said one of the people with him shut the door, and staffers used tables and desks to block the entrance, the Associated Press reports. The shooter then fled the scene.
In its Monday afternoon news release, the police department said a suspect was identified and arrested shortly after the incident.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said investigators still do not know what motivated the shooting, Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports.
“We have no reason to believe this individual was acting any way but alone,” Shields said. “As we get more information we will certainly make it forthcoming. We consider ourselves very fortunate today.”