CARBONDALE, IL — Activists rallied outside Congressman Mike Bost's office Tuesday night in Carbondale, Illinois. They demanded Bost do what they said is his constitutional duty by voting to impeach President Donald Trump.
They believe the evidence proves Trump attempted to rig the 2020 election. They said impeaching him would prove no one is above the law. The demostration was part of a nationwide effort from the group Indivisible. Counter activists also showed up to support the president.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives will vote on two articles of impeachment.
"This is about the Constitution. It's about the president thinking he can get away doing things against the Constitution, and that we don't have a right to exercise our right to impeach him," said Indivisible Shawnee co-leader Mary Rajcok.
"There are worse things that former presidents have done that would warrant an impeachment. I think they've been wanting to impeach him since he was elected. I didn't vote for Trump because I like him as a person or his Twitter account. I voted for him because of his policies," said Trump supporter Lisa Tapley.
The activists said they reached out to Bost and did not hear back.
According to the Associated Press, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News, "There's zero chance the president will be removed from office."