BOWLING GREEN, KY — Civil Rights group True Healing Under God is meeting outside of the Warren County Justice Center at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, ahead of Saturday's planned demonstration in front of the home of Carolyn Bryant-Donham.
According to a Friday release from the group, founder John C. Barnett will share important information about Saturday's "Anti-Supremacy Rally," at Friday's gathering.
Additionally, the group says they will express their disappointment that some national civil rights groups are not supporting the movement. They say they will also announce future plans to take place in Kentucky and Mississippi.
According to THUG, a large crowd is expected at Saturday's demonstration, with supporters reportedly traveling from 11 states. They plan to gather in front of the home of Carolyn Bryant-Donham, who's accusation against 14-year-old Emmitt Till led to his brutal lynching in 1955.
The demonstration will begin at noon, sharp, organizers say. According to the release, the four goals they hope to meet on Saturday are:
A). Initiate a statewide Demonstration and Direct Civil Action
B). Publicly make demands to the District Attorney and the Attorney General of Mississippi
C). DEMAND an arrest be made and DEMAND that Donham be charged, punished and sentenced!
D). Have a moment of silence for the late Emmett Till
A few of the supporters who reportedly plan to be in attendance are: Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba; members of the Till family; the Coalition of Justice for Emmett Till; the New Black Panther Party; Veterans Association of Armed Descendants; and True Healing Under God.