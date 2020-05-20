MAYFIELD, KY — Actor Hagen Mills is dead in an attempted murder-suicide.
Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent says the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on South 10th Street. Kent says the man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself.
Officers say they were met outside the house by the woman with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Officers say she told them that the gunman, 29-year-old Hagen Mills, was still inside and had turned the gun on himself.
Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Officers say Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also say that two of the woman's family members were held in the house by Mills until she returned home. Officers say she was shot by Mills when she entered her house.
The two family members were not physically injured during the incident.
International movie database shows he had roles on the TV series "Baskets" and the 2013 movie "Bonnie & Clyde."
Producer Cheryl Dillard Starulakis of "Star Light" has released a statement about Hagen Mills.
"We were shocked and saddened to hear of the events occurring yesterday involving Hagen Mills who was a cast member of our film Star Light. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Hagen's family and his daughter and all others impacted by this tragic day."
Local 6 will have a reporter at the scene and will have updates on air at 5 and 6 p.m.
The Graves County Jail website shows that Mills has been booked several times since 2009 for charges including public intoxication, libel and slander, DUI, domestic violence, rape, sodomy, kidnapping an adult and minor, wanton endangerment, and drug charges.