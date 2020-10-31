Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING, AND IN THE MIDDLE 20S TO AROUND 30 SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM CDT TODAY. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD HAVE IMPACTS ON AGRICULTURAL AND HORTICULTURAL INTERESTS. VEGETATION SENSITIVE TO FROST MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. THE FREEZE MONDAY MORNING LIKELY WILL END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&