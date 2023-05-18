Actress Jane Lynch was in southern Illinois this week, paddling the Cache River to promote Illinois Tourism.
Cache Bayou Outfitters posted photos from her trip along the river to Facebook on Wednesday.
The post says the Emmy-winning actress, game show host and author was there to shoot a commercial promoting Illinois Tourism.
"She is a very down to earth woman," the post says. "We got separated from the camera crew during the paddle. We laughed and sang songs together 😁 good day Thank you Jane and Story INC."
Lynch is originally from Cook County, Illinois, and she earned a bachelor's degree in theater in 1982 at Illinois State University.
Lynch has been promoting tourism in the state as "Illinois' unofficial tour guide."
To see her "Middle of Everything" guide to her favorite places in the state, visit enjoyillinois.com/middle-of-everything.