KENTUCKY — As the Kentucky governor’s election draws nearer the candidates are spending more and more on their campaigns and according to Medium Buying, a firm that tracks political advertising spending on TV and radio, the governor’s race has now reached just under $15 million.
The $15 million mark indicated that this year’s governor race will break a record set in 2019 where $24 million was spent in the governor’s race between Governor Andy Beshear and former Governor Matt Bevin.
That was the second most expensive race of that year, and since July 14, this year’s race has already tripled in comparison to the other.
Campaign spending from both Democrats and Republicans in 2019 was only $9 million by July.
While that may seem like a lot, it is a rather small number in comparison to the spending of 2023.
By July of this year, a total of $26.9 million has been spent on both Democrat and Republican ad campaigns, and that has increased even more in the past month to roughly $30 million.
This data is according to AdImpact, an advertisement tracking company that has tracked elections since 2014.
While there is an estimated $30 million towards the two parties’ advertisements, one has spent more than the other.
In 2023 the Democrat advertisers have outspent the Republican advertisers by two to one. This is a change from 2019 where the opposite happened by four to one.
In Kentucky, this is a different story.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican Nominee, and the Political Action Committees (PACs) that support him are outspending Democratic Governor Beshear and the PACs that support him.
The Republicans outspending the Democrats in the state is largely due to a new PAC that has entered the ad spending arena.
On one side, there is the School Freedom Fund, a Super PAC from the conservative group Club for Growth that is capable of raising unlimited funds in comparison to a normal PAC that has a donation limit of $5,000.
This group has spent $2.93 million on ads criticizing Beshear.
On the other hand, there is Bluegrass Freedom Action, a Democratic PAC that has only spent $1.11 million on ads against Cameron.
While it is unsure how all the money spent on advertisements will affect the upcoming election, it is sure to be expensive regardless for both parties.