Weather Alert

...Extended period of dangerous heat forecast... After a period of more comfortable conditions temperatures and humidity are expected to increase sharply on Sunday. Conditions are then expected to remain stagnant for several days. Heat index values of 105 or higher are possible every afternoon from Monday through at least Thursday. Unlike previous heat waves this summer the chance of showers or thunderstorms developing to break up the heat appears very low. Forecast updates and heat watches and warnings/advisories will be issued as the event nears, but those with heat-related concerns should begin planning for an extended period of dangerously hot conditions.