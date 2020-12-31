FRANKFORT, KY — Secretary of State Michael Adams says that 33,696 dead voters have been removed from the state's voter rolls this year, which he says is consistent with his campaign promise.
“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”
Adams also says Kentucky also removed 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent.