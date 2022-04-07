WPSD has named longtime Local 6 sports journalist Adam Wells as the station’s sports director. In the role, he’s anchoring the sportscast Monday through Friday during Local 6 at Six and Local 6 at Ten.
Wells succeeds previous Local 6 Sports Director Jeff Bidwell, who recently retired. Local 6 News Director Perry Boxx says Wells was very deserving of the promotion.
“Adam has spent more than nine years covering the local teams and athletes in our region,” Boxx said. “He is uniquely qualified to lead sports coverage for us. He understands the pride communities have in their sports teams and has demonstrated a strong commitment to covering their programs and telling their stories.”
During his last broadcast with Local 6, Bidwell shared his confidence in Wells taking over the role.
"He has been professionally by my side longer than anyone. He is my brother," Bidwell said. "Adam is going to do an amazing job, and I can't wait to watch him and Blake take what we've built these last 20 years and just build higher."
Wells, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, has been with WPSD since 2012. Before coming to Paducah, he worked as a weekend sports anchor in Jackson, Tennessee, for about three years.
Boxx has named Blake Sandlin the new weekend sports anchor for Local 6.
Sandlin is a Murray State University graduate, where he was sports editor and editor in chief of the Murray State News. He worked part time as a sports journalist for WPSD while at Murray. Upon graduation he joined an Evansville television station. He returned full time to Local 6 in November of 2021 as a multimedia journalist, primarily covering sports.
Boxx called Sandlin “a fine young journalist who clearly loves and understands sports.”
“He’s a good storyteller,” Boxx said. “He knows sports coverage is about much more than scores and highlights.”