Addiction Recovery Care has added another member to their team, and they say he has the best personality ever.
Archie, a golden retriever puppy, was donated to the ARC by Mystic Kashmir Goldens. His mission will be to bring comfort to those who are battling addiction and past traumas.
ARC Chief of Staff Lawrence Vinson says that Archie might make things just a bit easier for those who are struggling.
"The folks that we serve at Addiction Recovery Care are fighting a lot of battles they don't want to talk about related to traumas that sometimes a confidant in a dog ear is a little easier for folks who have suffered trauma and are working through the chains of addiction," Vinson says.
Archie will attend training at Canines 4 Comfort in Illinois for six to nine months to become a therapy dog.
Vinson says the puppy is already shaping up to be quite the companion.
"He has the best personality already. He is very laid back and super chill. He is very compassionate," added Vinson. "It's surprising to me how calm he is. I've never had a puppy that is 15 weeks old and is laying at my feet with other people in the room asleep."
Archie will be visiting ARC's roughly 30 facilities across the state of Kentucky.
According to Vinson, ARC is considering adding more therapy dogs in the future.