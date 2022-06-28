LOUISA, KY — The Addiction Recovery Center is reminding people to show empathy and understanding to loved ones grappling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in light of National PTSD Awareness Month.
According to ARC, over 12 million adults in the United States live with PTSD. They say PTSD is most commonly associated with veterans, but it can occur after any traumatic event. For instance: homelessness, domestic violence, vehicle accidents, divorce, abuse, neglect, or even watching a loved one overdose.
In the release, the ARC cited information from a Department of Veterans Affairs study that showed substance use disorder can often occur in tandem with PTSD, and that of those who suffer from PTSD, 27.9% of women and 51.9% of men also struggle with SUD. According to the center, people may turn to drugs or alcohol to cope with triggers, but that might actually make their recovery more difficult in the long run.
Rich Goddard, a registered nurse and trauma specialized counselor at the ARC, said “If you are starting treatment for a substance use disorder and have experienced trauma in the past, overwhelming images, actions, feelings and emotions that have been masked by drugs or alcohol can begin to surface. This is normal and a first step to healing.” He continued, “Hope, healing and restored health is possible....Long-term recovery is possible.”
Goddard outlined the following steps people can use to respond to their loved ones if they are suffering from PTSD:
- Provide care by meeting people’s basic needs in regards to food, hydration and safety.
- Provide listening ears and allow others to move forward at their own pace.
- Provide self-care for yourself to prevent vicarious trauma exposure.
- Implement quiet, safe spaces and group guidelines to prevent retraumatization.
- Promote awareness by wearing teal shirts and ribbons during the month of June.
- Promote grounding and mindfulness exercises in groups and sessions.
More information about ARC's services can be found on their website, here.