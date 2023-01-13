PADUCAH — When putting together a first aid kit, supplies that come to mind may include bandages, antiseptic ointment and pain relievers. But public health officials in west Kentucky are encouraging families and individuals to add something new: naloxone.
Naloxone, also known by the brand names Narcan and Kloxxado, is an opioid overdose reversal medication. The Purchase District Health Department says having the medication handy enables anyone to help save a life.
In a news release sent Friday, PDHD says it's teaming up with Purchase Area Opioid Task Force, McCracken County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, Four Rivers Behavioral Health-Regional Prevention Center, Turning Point Recovery Community Center, Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah to encourage people to add naloxone to their first aid kits.
"The risk of an overdose does not discriminate. Due to an increase of fentanyl in the local drug supply, all drugs are at risk of being contaminated with fentanyl. People that use illicit drugs are not the only ones at risk for an opioid overdose. Anyone can help save a life by having Naloxone on-hand," the health department says.
PDHD there are multiple locations where people can get free naloxone in the Purchase District, including at the health department, Turning Point Recovery Center, and the McCracken County Public Library. It can also be purchased at certain pharmacies. Additionally, PDHD says if someone is concerned that they may have pills contaminated with fentanyl, the health department at Turning Point Recovery Center have free fentanyl test strips available.
The health department says naloxone is a nasal spray and is easy to use. The medication temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and gives the person experiencing an overdose the precious time they need to get medical assistance. There is no maximum dose, and PDHD says naloxone can be administered every two to three minutes until there is a response or until medical responders arrive.
"Naloxone is safe for everyone and can be given at any age," PDHD says. "The only thing Naloxone does is reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone is safe to use on pregnant women and will not harm the fetus. It can even be used on pets. Which is why, even in doubt, administer naloxone!"
So what are the risks of opioid overdose and symptoms to watch out for? The health department shared this list:
The risk of an overdose increases if you:
- Have overdosed within the past year.
- Use Benzodiazepine, alcohol, stimulants and opioids together.
- Use Fentanyl.
- Your tolerance has decreased from a period of abstinence (non-use).
The symptoms of an overdose are:
- Pin point pupils.
- Blue nails and lips.
- Cold clammy skin.
- Struggling to breathe or not breathing.
- Unresponsiveness.
The Purchase Area Opioid Task Force offers free naloxone trainings, and the Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center offers opioid toolkit trainings.
To learn more about the task force's free training, click here. To learn about Four Rivers' opioid toolkit trainings, email clodge@4rbh.org. To find a pharmacy near you that carries naloxone, click here.
Another way PDHD says people can help prevent overdoses is to properly dispose of unused prescription medications. The health department says it's important to keep potentially addictive prescriptions locked up, away from others while being used as prescribed. Then, once the medications are no longer needed, they should be safely disposed of by taking them to a medication disposal box or placing them in drug disposal bags. For information on medication disposal box locations in Kentucky, click here.