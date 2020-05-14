WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL --The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there is one new case of COVID-19 in Williamson County, IL.
The health department says the new case is a male in his 50s. The health department says he is believed to have been infected through community transmission.
To date, the health department says there are a total of 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, 11 of those cases have recovered.
If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance.
You can also call one of these hotlines for more information about COVID-19
- Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)- (Hotline only)
- 1-800-889-3931
- DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
- Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH)- (Hotline for testing)
- 1-844-988-7800
- Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
- (618) 435-9700
- Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
- 1-888-543-2786
- Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
- Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
- Call Main number
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
- 1-800-408-7351
- SSM Health- (Virtual visit)