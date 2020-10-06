PADUCAH, KY. -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation are seeking another round of public input on plans to construct a replacement for the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois.
Construction on a new bridge is expected to start in 5 to 10 years.
The project team is offering the public an opportunity to review updated information then participate in an online survey to help guide the planning process.
Anyone with an interest in the project can go to http://www.US51Bridge.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30, 2020, to review online displays and provide input via a survey. The information and survey are also available at the public libraries in Wickliffe and Cairo.
The online public review will begin at 8 a.m. CDT on Oct. 16 and continue through 5 p.m. CDT on Oct. 30 on the Project website at http://www.US51bridge.com.