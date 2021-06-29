UNION COUNTY, IL– Union County State's Attorney Tyler Tripp has announced indictments against three administrators at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.
Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins are each charged with one count of official misconduct, a class 3 felony. Smith has also been charged with one count of obstruction of justice, a class 4 felony.
All three individuals are accused of violating Illinois Department of Human Services protocols. According to state attorney Tripp, these violations impeded in an active Illinois State Police investigation of a staff member battering a person being served at the center.
Felony charges are currently pending against the accused staff member as well.
The 57-year-old Smith has been accused of making false statements to the Illinois State Police about her access and review of investigative files at the mental health center.
Davis, Smith and Goins are scheduled for their first court appearance in Union County on July 19 at 11 a.m.