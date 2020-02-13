MURRAY, KY -- A retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral will be speaking at Murray State University Thursday night.
Admiral William H. McRaven is the key speaker of the 2020 Presidential Lecture.
McRaven served and saw combat during Desert Storm, and both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
He commanded the troops that captured Saddam Hussein and rescued Captain Richard Phillips.
McRaven is also credited with leading the Osama bin Laden mission in 2011.
Murray State University says McRaven's father, Colonel Claude ‘Mac’ McRaven, is a 1939 alumnus of the university.
The lecture will start at 7:30 p.m. inside the Lovett Auditoruim.
The event is free and open to the public.
You can also watch a livestream of the lecture in this story.