PADUCAH--Many adults with disabilities have underlying health issues, putting them at a greater risk for COVID-19.
Adult day care services are closed. So how are they getting care they need?
This seating area is normally filled with adults with special needs, playing games and enjoying each other's company.
Active Day of Paducah cares for about 25 people at the day care. They've closed, but day care director Stacy Bertrand said they're still making sure their clients are okay.
"We are staying in contact with every single member that is registered here," Bertrand said. "Be it every day or however often we deem necessary. Just to make sure that if there are services that they're needing...Are they taking their medicine? Do we need to encourage them to go to the ER?"
Home care services are still provided. Home care manager Jane Flournoy said workers are wearing masks and disinfecting while entering these homes.
"There's questions asked every morning about if they have any signs and symptoms," Flournoy said. "And so we're trying to get all information, if they've been around anybody with the virus. And before we even enter their homes.
Bertrand is looking forward to the day they'll open up again.
"For many, we've become their family and honestly us theirs too," Bertrand said. "And you know the day that that happens, it's going to be a very happy moment."
She said the pandemic isn't changing the way they care for the most vulnerable people.
More than 70 clients are using the home care service at this time. Workers are taking temperatures to make sure everyone is healthy.