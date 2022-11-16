PADUCAH — Advance Auto Parts has partnered with the Paducah Police Department to launch a unique program, providing some drivers with an alternative to receiving citations.
According to a Wednesday release, the Hinkleville Rd. Advance Auto Parts store provided Police Chief Brian Laird and other Paducah officers with $1,500 in gift cards. When a driver is stopped for a headlight, taillight, or other equipment violation, officers can give them a $25 Advance Auto Parts gift card — allowing them fix the issue without getting a citation.
Advance's Vice President of Operations, Mike Giotto, said in a statement in the release: “The distribution of these gift cards by Paducah Police will play an important role in creating safe roadways for local motorists. With the holiday season quickly approaching, this partnership comes at a perfect time, and we look forward to witnessing the impact that results from it.”
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird expressed gratitude towards Advance, saying this program will give him and other officers a positive way to interact with the public — while also reducing safety hazards on the roadway.
Drivers who receive a gift card as part of the program may use them online or in any Advance Auto store.