CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — SkyWest announced in March that it will be pulling out of multiple regional airports, including the Cape Girardeau Airport in southeast Missouri. Now, the airport's advisory board is recommending Contour Aviation to be the next service provider for Cape Girardeau.
The city says Contour Aviation is one of three companies that submitted proposals to provide air services. The city also received proposals from Boutique Air and Southern Air.
Contour's proposal includes a 30-seat jet offering two flights a day to Nashville. Boutique offered an eight-passenger, single engine plane to provide four flights a day to Nashville.
Southern Air's proposal would have offered four flights a day to Nashville or St. Louis with an optional Chicago flight, but its offer included a nine-passenger, single engine plane.
In a news release about the Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board's recommendation, Airport Manager Katrina Amos said the board chose the option that would get more people where they need to go in the most reliable way at the best price. And the news release says choosing an eight or nine passenger option would mean the city would have to waive the right to demand twin-engine jet service in the future.
“Reliable, affordable air service supports our economy and will help our region grow,” Amos said in a statement. “We have business travelers, students, tourists, and others flying in and out of Cape every day, and we want to give them the best possible experience.”
The city says flights with Contour are expected to cost $29 to $99 per flight, and that connecting flights out of Nashville are expected to be competitive. Contour has an American Airlines ticket/bag agreement, and the city says the company comes with high recommendations from each city it currently serves.
“We are grateful to SkyWest for the service they have provided the community the last few years. The Board has worked with staff over the last few weeks to make the best possible decision for the community and the region. We feel moving forward with Contour is the right decision,” Airport Advisory Board Chairman Richard Knote said in a statement.
The board's recommendation will be taken up by the Cape Girardeau City Council during its next meeting on Monday. If the proposal is approved by the city council and the US Department of Transportation, the city says Contour could be flying in and out of Cape as soon as September.
The Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah is also one of the airports SkyWest announced it would be leaving. More recently, the airport has said it is deciding whether to renegotiate for a new contract with SkyWest or go with a new provider. The airport has launched an online survey to learn what travelers flying out of Barkley most want to see from an air service carrier.
