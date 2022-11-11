PADUCAH — October was Domestic Violence Awareness Month — something the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center doesn't take lightly.
This October, the center wanted to try something new — recognizing individuals, organizations, and businesses they felt best embodied their core values of Advocacy, Entertainment, and Transformation.
According to a Friday release, MHDCC staff, board members, and clients were asked to submit nominations and then voted on the winners.
Advocacy Award
"Given for directly benefiting survivors of domestic violence for being a voice for the underserved, showing up, and fighting for others"
Winner: Lindsey Eberhardt, Director of Sales and Marketing at Courtyard Marriott Paducah
Empowerment Award
"Given for directly benefiting survivors of domestic violence by supporting, inspiring and equipping survivors as they break through barriers on their journeys toward healing and restoration."
Winner: Lilia Rivera, Executive Director at Cornerstone of Hope, Inc.
Transformation Award
"Given for directly benefiting survivors of domestic violence by providing opportunities that create a lasting impact and being a change-maker."
Winner: Anne Bidwell, Community Impact Manager at United Way of Paducah-McCracken County
In a statement included in the release, MHDCC Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley explained that domestic violence can create complex barriers for survivors. “Lindsey, Lilia and Anne have all worked with us and our clients well past where many people would stop," Foley explained. She said the award recipients have helped them find a myriad of solutions to difficult problems. She remarked that she was very grateful to have a whole community of people, just like these recipients, who "go the distance with us to advocate, empower and transform survivors of intimate partner violence.”