NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of Tennessee Medicaid recipients has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt a plan that would make contentious changes to the state’s program designed to provide medical coverage to the poor.
According to the federal lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Tennessee Justice Center — which is representing the recipients — claims the federal government under then-President Donald Trump exceeded its authority in approving the proposal.
The complaint also argues Trump’s administration failed to provide enough time for the public to provide their feedback on the plan.
In Tennessee, the Medicaid program is called TennCare. It covers a limited group of about 1.5 million people, or about 22% of the state’s population, primarily low-income pregnant women, children up to age 21, the elderly and the disabled.
The lawsuit comes after Republican Gov. Bill Lee declared in January that Tennessee had become the first state in the nation to be approved to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program through a block grant program. Trump’s administration signed off on the idea shortly before the former president left office.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3sH7n0N