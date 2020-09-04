PADUCAH — A Chicago consulting firm — which issued a report generally considered unfavorable to Paducah's tax increment financing district application regarding the public parking lot downtown — says it may take legal action against WPSD Local 6.
The centerpiece of the proposed TIF district is a new hotel development by Louisville developer Weyland Ventures.
Anderson Economic Group sent a cease and desist letter to Local 6.
The letter claims the 103-page report is not a public document, and that we should not have reported its content nor published it online.
The letter claims the report on the feasibility of the city plan for the use of new tax revenue in the downtown/riverfront area "was not lawfully obtained."
The city of Paducah released the report to us in response to a request under Kentucky's Open Records Act, as required by Law.
The city paid AEG just over $85,000.
AEG wants us to remove the report, and information in our reporting obtained from it, from our website.
We have declined.
Our attorney has responded to the AEG letter, calling it "meritless."
Attorney Jeremy Rogers writes:
"My client is not willing to remove its news article based upon your incorrect assertion that the cited report was not lawfully obtained in accordance with Kentucky’s Open Records Act. As you acknowledge in your letter, my client obtained the report from the City of Paducah through an open records request. Your letter suggests that the City of Paducah could have been legally justified to withhold the report pursuant to an exception to the Open Records Act. Even assuming that to be true (which we do not concede), the suggestion is irrelevant."
Rogers continues:
"Your allegation that my client obtained the government report and published it is nothing more than an allegation that my client engaged in activity wholly protected by the First Amendment.
"Kentucky law is also highly protective of my client’s right to publish the report in this circumstance. See Ky. Const. § 8 (“Printing presses shall be free to every person who undertakes to examine the proceedings of the General Assembly or any branch of government, and no law shall ever be made to restrain the right thereof”); see also KRS 411.060 (privilege against liability for publication of “the whole or a fair synopsis of any … report … or other document presented, filed, or used in any proceeding before any state or city legislative or executive body, board or officer.”). Further, your assertion that Kentucky’s Open Records Act affirmatively prohibits a government agency from providing records that could otherwise be exempt from disclose under the Act is simply untrue. In a recent published opinion of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, the Court examined an analogous circumstance and squarely rejected the contention."
In a call to our newsroom prior to sending the cease and desist letter, Brian Peterson, the director of public policy and economic analysis for AEG, contended the work of the company is private. "It’s not a public document, nor is it subject to open records requests from the state of Kentucky or from any local government," Peterson said.
Peterson was asked if AEG stands by the facts as reported in the document. Peterson replied, "Unfortunately, I’m not at liberty to discuss the facts of the document."
Asked specifically if anyone with the city of Paducah asked him to request WPSD remove the document, Peterson said, "no."
Asked how he learned the document had been made public, he replied: "I saw it on a Google alert."
The conversation continued:
WPSD: "Have you had a conversation with anyone from the city of Paducah about the report being made public?"
Peterson: "I’m not at liberty to discuss that."
WPSD: "Well, what’s keeping you from discussing that? You’re not a doctor. You’re not a lawyer. There’s no confidentiality here. I asked you a simple question. Did you have a conversation with somebody, and if so, who, from the city of Paducah about this report."
Peterson: "I’m calling because I’m requesting that the report be taken down. I’m not calling to be interviewed or questioned. I’m calling to request it be taken down."
WPSD: "Well you did that, and I answered that. Now I’m attempting to ask you some things."
Peterson: "And again, I’m not at liberty to discuss those things."
WPSD: "How are you not at liberty? Who is telling you, you can’t discuss this?"
Peterson: "I’m making that decision on my own volition."
WPSD: "But you’re declining to say whether you discussed this with anyone from the city of Paducah?"
Peterson: "I’m calling to ask that the report be taken down."
The report's analysis of appropriate state revenue participation in the proposed TIF district is far lower than the city's analysis. It is the lowest percentage of funding we’ve found for any previous Kentucky TIF district.
The city has told the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development it cannot continue planned capital investment, public and private, totaling more than $150 million with only $2.7 million over 20 years, as stated in the AEG analysis. Click here to view our original report at the center of AEG's letter. There are also other open records documents you can read within that report.