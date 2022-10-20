TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drone video over the Mississippi River shows the large area of dried up riverbed that would be completely under water in normal conditions in Tiptonville, Tennessee.
Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana.
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River, where there has been below-normal rainfall since late August, has also led to chaos — causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, leading to waterway restrictions from the Coast Guard and disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and passengers on a cruise line.
Water levels are projected to drop even further in the weeks ahead, dampening the region's economic activity and potentially threatening jobs.