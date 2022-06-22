ASSOCIATED PRESS — Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more.
Wednesday's magnitude 6.1 quake was one of the country's deadliest in decades.
Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise. Information remained scarce on the earthquake near the Pakistani border.
"Situation in the country is very difficult. And this does add to the burden. This does add a lot to a daily burden of survival in this particular setting," said Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan. "I'm grateful. More needs to be done. Grateful to the donors already reached out and we are ready and responding on the ground."
But early footage from villages tucked among the rough mountains showed residents picking through rubble of collapsed stone and mudbrick houses.
The disaster posed a major test for the Taliban-led government. The Taliban seized power last year as the U.S. planned to pull out from the country.