Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN UNION...PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN MASSAC...SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON...NORTH CENTRAL ALEXANDER...NORTHEASTERN BALLARD AND NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 948 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dongola, or 12 miles southeast of Jonesboro, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Dongola, Tamms, Karnak, Ullin, Kevil, Joppa, Olmsted, Cypress, New Grand Chain, Pulaski, Belknap and Mill Creek. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 12 and 26. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

...Heavy rains may again impact portions of northeastern Carlisle, eastern Ballard, McCracken and northern Graves Counties... A cluster of thunderstorms is moving into parts of the Purchase area of western Kentucky from the northwest. This storm is producing heavy rains. On its current track the system may impact parts of McCracken and Ballard Counties through 1100 am. This would likely lead to rapid onset flash flooding given the recent heavy rains. The storms for now look likely to remain north of the Mayfield, Wingo and Bardwell areas but residents in the area should closely monitor for updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor closely for updates through noon today. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional thunderstorms may move over the area this morning and afternoon. Any rainfall of significance may lead to renewed flooding in locations that experienced torrential rainfall this week and where the ground is already saturated. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&