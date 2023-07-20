...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN UNION...PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN MASSAC...SOUTHWESTERN
JOHNSON...NORTH CENTRAL ALEXANDER...NORTHEASTERN BALLARD AND
NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTIES...
At 948 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dongola, or 12
miles southeast of Jonesboro, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Dongola, Tamms, Karnak, Ullin, Kevil, Joppa, Olmsted, Cypress, New
Grand Chain, Pulaski, Belknap and Mill Creek.
This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 12 and
26.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
...Heavy rains may again impact portions of northeastern Carlisle,
eastern Ballard, McCracken and northern Graves Counties...
A cluster of thunderstorms is moving into parts of the Purchase area
of western Kentucky from the northwest. This storm is producing
heavy rains. On its current track the system may impact parts of
McCracken and Ballard Counties through 1100 am. This would likely
lead to rapid onset flash flooding given the recent heavy rains. The
storms for now look likely to remain north of the Mayfield, Wingo
and Bardwell areas but residents in the area should closely monitor
for updates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor closely for updates through noon today.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional thunderstorms may move over the area this morning
and afternoon. Any rainfall of significance may lead to
renewed flooding in locations that experienced torrential
rainfall this week and where the ground is already saturated.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&