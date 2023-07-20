Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL — The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is closing their doors after nearly 20 years of serving the community.

BGCSI has provided safe, inclusive, educational spaces; best in class programming; and supportive adult mentors to thousands of young people in southern Illinois since 2004.

According to a press release from BGCSI, operations will end on Friday, July 21. The decision was announced by the board of directors after much discussion and exploration of feasible options.

As operations close, the board of directors plans to look for more opportunities in the community for partnership. They hope a partnership with places in the community will allow them to reopen.

“We remain committed to our club members, their families, and communities who have supported us for almost 20 years and recognize how much the children and their families need us,” says Board President Russell Williams. “We want to provide hope and opportunity to the youth of southern Illinois, just as we have to hundreds of children since we opened our doors in 2004.”

BGSCI is asking the community for support in their difficult decision.