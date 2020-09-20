After a month of political conventions, fresh controversies, more protests and additional deaths from the coronavirus, the 2020 presidential race remains where’s it’s been for months – with Joe Biden leading President Trump nationally by nearly double digits, and with a majority of voters opposing the president.
Those are the results of a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which finds Biden ahead by 8 points among registered voters, 51% to 43%; more than 50% of voters disapproving of Trump’s job performance; and Trump holding the advantage on the economy and with Biden holding the edge on the coronavirus.
What’s more, the poll shows that close to 90% of voters have firmly made up their minds, and that 7-in-10 believe the upcoming debates aren’t that important in deciding their vote.
“So far, despite major upheavals in the country, little has changed,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, whose firm conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff.
“In 2020, the fundamentals of our country have been shaken to our core, while the fundamentals of the election have not,” Horwitt added.
Still, the poll finds that 11% of all voters are up for grabs, which is greater than Biden’s ballot advantage over Trump.
And Trump’s numbers have inched up in the poll since the summer, while Biden’s favorability rating has improved in the past month.
“Trump’s summer swoon is over,” said McInturff, the GOP pollster.
The NBC News/WSJ poll – conducted Sept. 13-16 – comes after a turbulent and eventful month of news, including the Democratic and Republican conventions, the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, some 30,000 more deaths from the coronavirus, the Atlantic report alleging the president disparaged fallen military service members and the coverage of Bob Woodward’s new book on Trump.
But the poll was conducted before the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18.
According to the survey, Biden leads Trump, 51% to 43%, among registered voters – essentially unchanged from Biden’s 9-point lead last month, 50% to 41%.
Six percent in the current poll say they’re undecided or supporting another candidate.
Biden’s biggest advantages in the poll are among Black voters (he gets support from 90% of them to 5% for Trump), voters ages 18-34 (60% to 31%), women (57% to 37%), whites with college degrees (54% to 41%), independents (45% to 39%) and seniors (50% to 46%).
Trump, meanwhile, has the edge among all white voters (52% to 43%), men (50% to 45%) and whites without college degrees (59% to 36%).
(A separate NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo oversample of Latino voters will be released on Sunday at 6:30 pm ET to gauge where the Latino vote stands in the presidential race.)
And in the combined 12 swing states – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – Biden is ahead of Trump by 6 points, 51% to 45%.
The up-for-grabs vote
Nearly 50% of all registered voters in the poll say there’s no chance at all they would support Trump in the election, while close to 40% of voters say the same of Biden.
That leaves, according to the NBC News/WSJ pollsters, 11% who appear to be up for grabs between the two candidates.
These up-for-grabs voters have mostly negative views of both Trump and Biden, and their 2020 preference is divided among Trump (27%), Biden (20%), neither (27%) and not sure (24%).
“This does not look like a group that Trump can run the table with, which he needs to do in order to change the race,” said Horwitt, the Democratic pollster.
Similarly, a combined 71% of voters say the upcoming presidential debates, which begin on Sept. 29, are not important or are just somewhat important in deciding their vote in the presidential contest.
Just 29% say the debates are “extremely” or “quite” important.
Improved numbers for both Trump and Biden
The NBC News/WSJ poll also shows slightly improved numbers for President Trump and Biden.
Forty-five percent of voters approve of Trump’s job performance – up from 42% in July and 44% in August, although that movement is all within the poll’s margin of error.
Fifty-three percent disapprove of the president’s job, which is unchanged from last month.
But only 40% approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, while 57% disapprove – also essentially unchanged from August.
Meanwhile, Biden’s favorability has increased from 39% positive, 45% negative (-6) last month, to 43% positive, 45% negative (-2).
That’s compared with Trump’s current rating at 41% positive, 52% negative (-11).
Last month’s numbers for the president were 40% positive, 52% negative (-12).
Vice President Mike Pence has a 38% positive, 44% negative rating (-6), and Democratic running mate Kamala Harris’ rating is 37% positive, 38% negative (-1).
Trump continues to lead on the economy; Biden holds advantage on coronavirus
On the issues, Trump leads Biden by 10 points on which candidate would better handle the economy, with 48% of voters picking the president versus 38% picking Biden.
Trump’s lead is 16 points on securing the border and controlling immigration (49% to 33%), and it’s 9 points on dealing with China (46% to 37%).
Biden, however, leads on health care (53% to 31%), the coronavirus (51% to 29%), race relations (52% to 28%), protecting immigrant rights (57% to 25%) and climate change (58% to 19%).
And on personal characteristics, the poll shows Biden leading on supporting and respecting the military and veterans (47% to 42%), serving as commander-in-chief (49% to 41%), being honest and trustworthy (47% to 30%) and having the ability to bring the country together (52% to 28%).
Voters are essentially split on which candidate has the necessary mental and physical health to be president, with 41% saying Trump is better, and 38% saying Biden is.
Election interest is higher than ever
When it comes to November’s election, 80% of voters say they have high level of interest, registering either a 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale in interest.
That is the highest percentage on this question dating back to the 2004 election, suggesting a sky-high turnout.
And there’s no difference by party in election interest, with 83% of Democrats and 83% of Republicans having high interest.
Majority of voters plan to vote early
Finally, a combined 52% of voters say they will vote early – either by mail, by early in-person voting or that they’ve already voted.
That’s compared with 42% who plan to vote at polling places on Election.
There’s a stark political divide here, with 67% of Democrats voting early, versus just 36% of Republicans.
The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted Sept. 13-16 of 1,000 registered voters – more than half of whom were contacted via cell phone – and the overall margin of error is plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.
Download the document below to read the full report on the poll results.