PADUCAH — Work started on Wednesday to restore the murals painted on Paducah's floodwall. The pandemic forced the touch-up work to be canceled in 2020.
"So this year we're going to try to cram 2020 and 2021 into one extended season," said Herb Roe, one of the artists working to restore the murals.
Roe began working to sand and wash off the flaking paint that's been exposed to the sun over the past year.
"We were supposed to be here in June of last year, but with everything that's happened over the last year we had sort of a gap year," Roe said.
That gap year meant that necessary maintenance was left undone. Roe said they want to make up for that lost time as quickly as possible.
"So after 10 to 20 years, it's faded, it's flaking, it's coming loose. If you let it go, it will eventually just deteriorate," Roe said. "Like the signs on the side of old buildings, the old, 100-year-old signs, you let them keep going and that's what they'll eventually look like."
Despite the restoration actively going on, people were still walking around enjoying the view. John Raevuori and his wife stopped in Paducah along their drive and walked along the floodwall, looking at the art.
"It reflects that there's a lot of pride and love in the community for the history and for the families that were here in the past. It tells a story," Raevuori said.
The goal this year is to have at least five of the murals restored. Roe will be joined by muralist Robert Dafford later this month to help with the restoration process. They want to finish touching up the art by July.