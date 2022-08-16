WYATT, MO — A man is dead and nine other people are injured after a house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, Monday. The man who died because of the blast was in his 20s, and two of the nine injured remain in critical condition Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the remaining seven victims are in stable condition.
Investigators say the destruction was caused by a propane gas leak, either in a stove or a water heater.
The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is waiting on preliminary findings from the gas commission and the Missouri State Fire Marshal to determine what ignited the explosion.
Burned debris and scattered embers are what's left of the house on Pecan Street.
How common are incidents like these, and what can people do to prevent them from happening in the future?
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said he's rarely dealt with gas explosions like the one that happened Monday morning.
The only other incident he worked on happened about 10 years ago in Charleston, Missouri.
Ferrell said it's important to take precautions.
"If you smell that, leave the house," said Ferrell. "Make sure nothing's burning. Call your local gas company. They'll send somebody to do an internal check to see if there's a leak."
Don't do anything to possibly ignite a spark. That might result in a bigger problem.
"I'd rather people err on the side of caution than to light a cigarette, possibly cooking on a stove, then have their house explode and their loved ones get harmed," said Ferrell.
Paducah Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry said it's important to leave the premises as soon as possible if you suspect a gas leak.
"If you smell either gas or propane inside your house, you need to evacuate the house immediately," said Cherry. "Don't turn on any light switches. Don't turn on any other appliances. You just need to leave."
The National Fire Protection Association, or the NFPA, says gas fires and explosions on average kill 40 and injure 140 Americans every year.
The NFPA says between 2012 and 2016, local fire departments responded to about 125,000 gas leaks in or on home properties per year.
The sheriff's office also shared more advice on propane safety via its Facebook page.