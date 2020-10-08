After beating COVID-19 themselves, many patients are stepping up to help others now dealing with the virus, by donating blood or plasma.
Phil Robinson is one of those patients. He was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our area. As soon as he was able to, he signed up to donate his plasma. He was knew he wanted to make a difference.
Local 6 brought you his story back in April, when he donated for the first time in Evansville, Indiana. He says he was able to help a COVID-19 patient in Caldwell County recover.
“It's just as simple as that, I don't look to be a hero or anything like that,” Robinson said. “It's just another human being helping another human being out. I think it's what we need more in this world right now.”
Robinson donated his plasma three times – and he's going in for his fourth donation next Tuesday. He says there's always a need to donate. We're sharing his story as a part of International Plasma Awareness Week, making sure you know the importance of donating, and what the process is like.
The American Red Cross website says you must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or younger.
The American Red Cross says You must be in good health, and you have to generally feel well, even if you're being treated for a chronic condition. You can view blood donations FAQ's by clicking here.
Lastly, Red Cross says you to donate this plasma, you must have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, but now are symptom free. You can view the COVID-19 Plasma FAQ's by clicking here.