PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray tells Local 6 the Paducah Convention Center and city will be sharing the cost putting up and tearing down the dome for this year's AQS QuiltWeek after all.
The news comes after Local 6 reported Monday night the city had allowed the bill to fall to the convention center — meaning the convention center would now face a cost of up to $23,000 it wasn't prepared for.
Representatives from the American Quilter's Society, the convention center and the city met Tuesday to discuss the inflation of the dome pavilion, and the city agreed to pay a portion of the cost required to install the dome and deflate it after QuiltWeek. The dome allows QuiltWeek to house more vendors.
Now, the city says the cost will be split 50-50, and we're told the dispute will not affect AQS QuiltWeek in any way.
QuiltWeek is set for April 27-30.