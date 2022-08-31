JOPPA, IL — Nearly 70 years of service is coming to an end. Wednesday, Energy Electric Incorporated, a power plant in Joppa, Illinois, is shutting down.
The closure came three years earlier than expected. Now, employees and the surrounding community are tasked with transitioning forward.
Vistra Energy, the parent company of EEI, says making a profit off the plant was becoming too difficult. The company says it also found itself “facing legal uncertainties” due to a dispute with the environmental nonprofit, The Sierra Club.
Vistra says it is committed to a just transition for its workers and their families.
She — That's how employees of the Joppa Power Plant referred to the industrial facility.
Michael Blasdel, a retiree of the company, says it was like she was a member of the team.
“It's more than just the concrete and steel that she's built with. It seemed like it was a living, breathing thing to us,” Blasdel says.
The years of memories date back to Blasdel's childhood.
“I was a child of EEI, as several people are. My father worked there before me,” says Blasdel.
It’s a pillar in Joppa, providing jobs, power and a sense of community.
“It funded baseball teams. It held parties for its employees. They used to rent the Fort Massac Theatre for Christmas, put on events for the employees. They would rent Noble Park when it was still an amusement park and put on a yearly summer picnic,” says Blasdel.
Looking back on the fond memories is bittersweet, because the future for current employees is uncertain.
“It's going to be a huge void. A huge void. A lot of people are going to have to look for new work, new jobs,” Blasdel says.
The parent company, Vistra Energy, says half a dozen employees have accepted positions at other facilities within the company.
Vistra pledges to provide a comprehensive severance and transition package to the remaining 90 full time employees.
In a statement regarding helping the community, Vistra says it will: “Pay property tax payments in excess of market value for three years after the plant's closure, based on a percentage of the plant's 2019 tax bill. Once the plant is closed, Vistra will pay more than $1.1 million from 2023 to 2025 to local taxing entities."
The Joppa plant will be repurposed into a renewable energy center.
Vistra intends to build a 37-megawatt battery energy storage facility and its evaluating the potential of solar.