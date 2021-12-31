PADUCAH — It is a good problem to have. The Restoration Center in Paducah says it has received so many donations for storm victims that the warehouse is nearing capacity. Now, the center is asking the public to give organizers a few days to regroup and create a long-term strategy.
When it does reopen, leaders organizing the massive distribution effort are asking folks to think before they donate, so the Restoration Center gets the most-needed items for quick distribution.
"It is really awe inspiring to see individuals and churches come forward," distribution manager Jerome Mansfield said.
Mansfield said the Restoration Center warehouse, which is next to Planet Fitness in Paducah, is about 40% full as of Friday, and more items are on the way from around the country.
"The generosity has been from such a high level that right now we have more items than we can disperse," said Mansfield.
The goal is to disperse items efficiently and come up with a long-term strategy to take items in, sort them and more them out. So, organizers are asking people to pause donations for a few days so experts can make a plan. The center won't be accepting donations over the holiday weekend and will reopen for scheduled donations next week. Mansfield said a phone line for the warehouse is in the works, as organizers expect this to be an effort that lasts for several months at the minimum.
"The distribution consultants will help us with warehouse layout signage and how we can pull items rapidly to make up a cart and give it to churches that want to give it to people," Mansfield said.
"The amount of items is overwhelming," said Paducah Mayor George Bray. "The generosity is beyond our expectations."
"Our effort in going forward is in getting organized, so that when people do need the items, we know what we've got and we've got a way to go get it and get it to them," Bray said.
Bray said once leaders have a better plan, a list of items needed will be published.
"Make sure when you donate items that it's items you know we need," said Bray.
Pastor Hank Garner with Lone Oak First Baptist Church is also part of the effort to coordinate donations. He said the phone lines are still open to discuss and schedule future drop offs. The number is 270-554-1441.
"It's not our goal to warehouse anything for very long," he said. "We want to continue to serve as a resource for churches, schools and relief organizations around the community that need it."
In the meantime, donations of money are needed.
"Monetary donations are always helpful, because they help us get the supplies and things that maybe haven’t come in but really are needed," said Garner. "It helps us help families directly with what they need for their family. If they lost a freezer full of meat, we don’t have that in the warehouse. But we can give them a gift card, and that helps them replace the stuff they lost."
They are also in need of volunteers with forklift and warehouse experience, Bray said in a Facebook post Friday.
Download the document below for more information on funds you can donate to to help storm survivors in western Kentucky. For more information about the Restoration Center for West Kentucky, click here.