PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says a student has been suspended and an investigation launched after a threat was made towards George Rogers Clark Elementary School.
According to a Friday release, officers were made aware of a reported threat against Clark Elementary and several students.
According to a letter reportedly sent out to parents, the student made the threat towards the end of the school day on Friday.
"Unfortunately, schools have experienced an escalation of threats in recent years," the letter read.
"These threats cause emotional, instructional, and financial impact to our school. Please talk with your child about how dangerous and disruptive school threats can be."
Officers say the student who made the threats has been identified and suspended.
They say they are working closely with school officials and have contacted the McCracken County Attorney's office.
Principal Nick Dietrich tells parents, "I appreciate your partnership. Let us continue to work together to prevent threats and other disruptions in our school."
Officers say the investigation is ongoing.