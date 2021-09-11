CARTERVILLE, IL— The Marion Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in Marion, after a pursuit, the suspects made their way near Carterville High School causing the school to go on lock down during a sporting event.
On Saturday at approximately 1:00 p.m. officers first responded to the area of the 900 block of Sherman Drive in Marion Illinois after a shots fired call.
Police say a description of the suspect vehicle was provided to responding officers. Officers located a vehicle matching the provided description and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle refused to stop and fled from responding officers.
After, officers followed the vehicle through Marion, into Carterville, to the area of Shawnee Trail Road, approximately one-half mile north of Illinois Route 13, where the suspect vehicle ran off the roadway and was involved in a single vehicle collision. The people in the vehicle fled on foot, into a nearby wooded area.
A search of the area was conducted, resulting in five suspects being located and taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.