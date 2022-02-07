MAYFIELD, KY — Property taxes help pay for schools, road repairs, police stations and fire departments. December's tornado damage in Graves County is going to have a negative impact on funds moving forward.
The Graves County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office has reassessed property and sent out notices for properties in the county.
Donna Lunsford and 700 other property owners in received reassessment notices over the weekend.
She has two properties, but only received a notice for one.
She and others streamed into to PVA office Monday for clarification.
“I wanted to make sure they had the correct properties down and which one was my primary property,” Lunsford said.
The assessments are for 2022, but the office is doing them now to get ahead of the curve.
They're hoping to prevent incorrect tax bills from being sent out later in the year. They also want to give tax districts a rough estimate of how much revenue will be lost.
That will allow these districts, such as Mayfield Independent Schools, to plan accordingly.
PVA Deputy Lee Martin said these are just the first steps.
“These are appealable. These are not going to be the final assessment notices. In April, we're going to mail out assessment notices again, which is the official assessment notice. Then, you'll have two weeks to appeal,” Martin said.
Another man who owns multiple properties also went into the PVA office while we were there. He received reassessments, but was unhappy with one and came in to appeal.
He did tell us the PVA office was accommodating, and they reached a resolution.
Martin said recipients shouldn't expect zeros even if their property was leveled.
“There will still be a tax bill, but it will just be on the lot. We have to put a value on the lot, put a value on septic and water,” Martin said.
However, they're still under the projected total of damaged properties.
“We drove by and we did a canvas from South Graves to North Graves, and if we missed you, you did not receive your assessment notice, please contact us,” Martin said.
Martin said if you haven't reported yet, it’s not too late. He urged people whose properties sustained minimal damage to report as well.
Graves County residents can report damage by calling 270-247-3301 or by visiting the PVA office in Mayfield.