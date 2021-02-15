PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say District 1 Snow-Fighters are taking on some brutal weather conditions in an effort to clear snow from local highways.
Morning temperatures of 9 degrees in Paducah with a wind chill of -6 degrees kicked off what is expected to be a tough week. KYTC is reporting many District 1 counties had one to two inches of snow overnight.
KYTC says traffic was light throughout the District 1 counties along the Interstate 24 corridor Monday morning. The transportation cabinet says, as of around 8:45 a.m., the driving lane is mostly clear, with the passing lane considered about 40% clear.
A break is expected Monday morning with the heaviest rounds of snow expected in the afternoon, which could bring around an inch of snow an hour with 15 mile an hour winds creating near-blizzard conditions.
Local 6's Weather Authority team issued a Weather Authority Alert for the major, possibly historic snowstorm. KYTC says the forecasts suggests near-impossible travel conditions.
While the region is expecting significant snow fall, extreme cold temperatures are creating light and fluffy snow, which is ideal for snow plows. However, KYTC reports 10 to 15 mile per hour winds could easily create drifting snow that can impact driving.
KYTC says highway crews are mainly focused on "A" Snow Priority Routes, like interstates, parkways, U.S. highways, and other 4-lane routes.
KYTC says highway crews are going on 13-hour shift rotations for the remainder of the week with shift changes at midnight and noon each day. The transportation cabinet adds around 20 contract trucks are on the road in addition to the District 1 plow fleet.
KYTC and Kentucky State Police are also working together to get abandoned vehicles off the shoulder of highways to keep snow plow operations running smoothly.
You can visit Ready.gov/winter for more information on putting together a winter travel kit.
Real-time travel conditions are available at goky.ky.gov or via the WAZE APP.