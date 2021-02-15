Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS CONTINUES TODAY... .A major winter storm will affect the area through tonight. Significant accumulations of snow, along with blowing and drifting snow, and bitter cold will make for extremely dangerous travel conditions. This is not the only storm we will be dealing with this week. A second significant winter storm may affect the area sometime later Wednesday into Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation 6 to 12 inches. Snow may be mixed with sleet for a while across portions of western Kentucky, especially in the southern Pennyrile/Hopkinsville area. Wind chills will range from 0 to 15 below, with the lowest values expected across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...This afternoon through this evening. Heaviest snow will occur from late this morning into this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel conditions will become extremely dangerous and life threatening this afternoon. Commutes this morning and evening, and Tuesday morning will be disrupted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph will likely cause blowing and drifting of snow. It will remain bitterly cold. Another storm is taking aim on the area later Wednesday through Thursday. As a result, impacts may last through the end of the work week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Cat litter or sand may help if your vehicle becomes stuck in the snow. &&