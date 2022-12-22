Winter Weather Alerts
Trent Okerson
PADUCAH — Much of the area has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning in effect until midnight. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday. 
 
There are some indications that snowfall could be a bit heavier this afternoon — perhaps even some thunder snow. Otherwise, few changes to the forecast overall from what we've been discussing over the past couple of days.
 
Expect rapidly changing conditions, especially after 2pm.
 
Weather impacts
  • Total snow around 2-4 inches (some isolated higher totals possible).
  • Rapid drop in temperatures once front passes through
  • Up to 40 mph wind gusts
  • Flash freezing of moisture on roads (could be a major travel impact)
  • Blowing snow & low visibility
  • Wind chills dropping below zero area wide by 5-6pm.