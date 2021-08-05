FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky attorney general who investigated the Breonna Taylor case says the decision not to charge any police officers in her death was “ultimately” in a grand jury’s hands.
But some grand jurors have disputed that, saying they were limited in the crimes they could consider.
Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron faced blistering criticism for his handling of the case last year.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Cameron says his role was to “look at the facts as they are, and not how a particular narrative is being driven by particular people.”
Cameron, Kentucky’s first Black attorney general, said he was proud of the work by his team, which spent months poring over evidence and presented the case to the grand jury. The outcome, though, was in the hands of the grand jury, he said.
Three jurors on the 12-member grand jury later came forward to say Cameron’s team limited their scope and misled them about what charges they could consider against the officers. Cameron on Thursday didn’t criticize the three grand jurors — saying they can “speak for themselves” — as he attempted to deflect their stinging review of how the case was presented.
