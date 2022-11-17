FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced the window to apply for the 2023 hemp licensing program is now open, but growers and processors should carefully consider application.
According to Quarles, the Food and Drug Administration's regulatory inaction towards cannabinoids is hampering the hemp industry, but he believes hemp could be a very valuable crop for Kentucky farmers.
The KDA administers the licensing program, and they now have the online application portal open on their website.
Grower applications and renewals must be submitted by March 15, 2023, a Thursday morning release explained — but processor and handler applications can be submitted by Dec. 31.
According to the release, Kentucky's hemp numbers in 2022 are reflections national trends downwards. There were fewer applications in 2022, with fewer acres of hemp grown in KY as well. In their 2021 end-of-year-filings, hemp processers and handlers in Kentucky reported less than half of the gross product sales seen in 2019 and 2020.
If you're interested in becoming a hemp grower, processor, or handler in Kentucky, click here to learn more