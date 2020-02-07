PADUCAH — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the Food and Drug Administration's inaction has contributed to GenCanna's struggles, as well as to the challenges the hemp industry is facing nationwide.
GenCanna announced on Thursday it filed a petition for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
"This really is a gut punch to Kentucky's hemp industry and especially to the farmers who put the sweat equity and took a risk on this crop," Quarles told Local 6.
GenCanna, based in Winchester, Kentucky, has a hemp processing plant just north of Mayfield that remains unfinished. Numerous contractors that worked on the facility have filed more than 70 liens related to the facility, saying GenCanna owes them money for the work they performed. One of the contractors, Murtco, filed a foreclosure complaint against the plant property, saying GenCanna owes them nearly $3.2 million.
Quarles said GenCanna is not the only hemp company facing challenges.
"The industry's facing strong headwinds nationally. It's not just a Kentucky issue. But we've seen companies in other states in similar situations contracting," said Quarles. "But the biggest issue is the FDA not acting. We're entering seven years now of hemp production in the United States. And yet, the FDA has yet to give us an indication how they're going to regulate this product."
"The best thing that can happen for the industry is for FDA to finally insert themselves and allow products to be sold legally in America," Quarles added.
The agriculture commissioner also mentioned other factors that he says contribute to the hemp industry's struggles.
"There's a half dozen other issues that are holding the industry back, ranging from financial institutions, the ability to use credit card processing. I mean, what other industries can't use credit cards in the modern age? We're still fighting discrimination from Facebook and other social media companies, as well as getting new crop technology here," said Quarles.
Quarles said the FDA's inaction and the other factors he mentioned played a role in GenCanna being in its current predicament.
"I want to make it clear that it is a federal government issue that has contributed to not only this situation, but to the entire industry nationwide," said Quarles.
Quarles said he has been in communication with the FDA about this issue.
"I was in D.C. just last week meeting with the deputy commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration about this very topic. So we've been fighting every day for the hemp industry," Quarles said. "And because of this, because of this uncertainty, some hemp companies across the United States have overextended themselves."
"We actually just recently sent correspondence to Washington, D.C., urging them to act as soon as they can. And we want them to be a constructive partner," Quarles added.
Quarles said another one of his priorities is to ensure that both the creditors and farmers involved with hemp companies get paid.
"Over the past several weeks, my office has been engaged with conversations about potential safeguards for farmers, such as bonding," Quarles said. "But there are other ideas being floated around. But there are a lot of issues that we're dealing with on a daily basis for an industry that's still in it's infancy."
Kentucky has more than 200 hemp companies. Quarles said some have been around for a few years and are doing fine, growing at a reasonable rate, while others are still figuring things out. Quarles said Kentucky is one of the few states that actually license hemp processors.
Quarles said since day one of his administration, every hemp farmer and processor is required to attend orientations to learn about potential financial risks. Quarles added that his office is working with farmers and processors every day to remove barriers and make business easier for the hemp industry.
"And it's important that we develop a culture, an environment where our hemp industry is not being held back by federal bureaucracy," Quarles said.
Local 6 contacted Matty Mangone-Miranda, CEO of GenCanna Global, on Friday. He said the company is not granting interviews at this time, and referred Local 6 to the company's previous statement, which can be seen by clicking here.
In addition to its unfinished processing plant north of Mayfileld, GenCanna also has a 130,000-square-foot building in Paducah. But the company has not contacted the city recently regarding what they plan to do with the facility, said Paducah Public Information Officer Pam Spencer.