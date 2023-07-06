PADUCAH — Multiple agencies are responding to a gas leak in the area of 30th and Jefferson streets in Paducah.
McCracken County Emergency Management is on scene, along with a Paducah Fire Department crew. April Watson with the emergency management office says the Atmos Energy gas leak is currently an active leak.
Traffic is shut down on North 30th Street from Broadway to Monroe Street.
Watson says the McCracken County Rescue Squad is assisting with traffic control.
Photos a viewer shared with Local 6 show responders blocking off the area.
Responders do not yet know when the leak will be repaired. The emergency management office says local access is being maintained for people who live in the area affected by the road closure.