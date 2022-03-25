FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky agency is criticizing a Republican-backed plan to revamp the state's public benefits system.
The agency says the bill would cause “major disruptions” for people seeking assistance. The agency says its workload would increase without funding to bolster staffing.
The House-passed legislation would tighten public assistance rules. The goal is to steer more people into self-sufficiency.
The measure drew objections from state Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander.
His critique was included in a recent letter to lawmakers.
Supporters insist the bill would keep benefits in place for those who need it.
The bill, House Bill 7, is awaiting Senate action.
More details: https://bit.ly/3JJw0D8