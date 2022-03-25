Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. AT THE REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER ALERT. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...REPEATING...AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED. A JUVENILE WAS ABDUCTED FROM 1266 US HIGHWAY 60 IN LEDBETTER, KENTUCKY. COREY COWEN ABDUCTED THE JUVENILE FROM THE BUS STOP AFTER HE ASSAULTED THE GRANDPARENT OF THE JUVENILE. COREY OWEN WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING THE AREA IN A 2001 GOLD CHEVY C25 WITH A LICENSE PLATE OF A-9-B-2-4-0. THE TRUCK HAD A SILVER TOOL BOX IN THE BED. COREY COWEN IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO THE PADUCAH, KENTUCKY AREA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ALERT, PLEASE CONTACT THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE.