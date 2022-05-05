MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — If you're out and about in Mike Miller Park, park directors have a warning. They say there is an aggressive hawk nesting in the area.
Local 6 talked with a woman who says she'll be staying off the walking trails for a while after her close encounter with the hawk.
"It was very scary for me," said Merry Roe. She lives not far from the park. She usually hits the trails near her home daily as a peaceful retreat, but that changed Wednesday.
She says she was on her normal route when she notice a hawk circling, and the next thing she knew it nearly knocked her off her feet.
"Wham! Right in the head," she said. "It kind of threw me off balance, and it scared me to death because I never saw it coming. I knew I needed to get away from those trees, so I ran up the hill and got on the main road."
She says the bird caused a cut on her head that drew blood, and she had other injuries.
"My neck is still sore from the impact," she said.
"I'm sure that had to be a scary experience for them," said Parks Department Director Britney Hargrove. "I know I would be terrified if that happened to me."
Hargrove says they put up signs after receiving several reports about the aggressive hawk.
"You could wear a helmet. You could try to avoid those areas for the time being," Hargrove said of the trails.
Park employees say they actually put on helmets and walked all the trails to try to find the hawk's exact location, but they weren't able to find the nest. So, they say to use caution no matter where you are walking in the park.
Hargrove says the hawk is federally protected, so they are doing their best to keep the bird and people safe.
Hargrove says there's also an osprey hanging out near the ballfields.
She says that is a federally protected bird as well.
"So, when a bird is federally protected, you can’t do anything to interfere with them. You can’t remove it," said Hargrove. You can’t do anything to endanger that animal, so we just need to stay away as best as possible for the time being. And, hopefully, when those baby birds hatch and they get out on their own, that momma will stop being so protective and everybody can back to normal in the park."