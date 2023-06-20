MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An agreed order has been filed to stay the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the wife of Calloway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who died last year after a suspect shot him outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
The suit was filed by Karen Michelle Cash, serving as the administrator of Jody Cash's estate, as well as Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman and his wife, Tracey Elizabeth Bowman. Donald Bowman witnessed the shooting, and is one of the deputies who shot and killed the suspect, Gary Rowland.
The defendants named in the lawsuit include Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, Benton Police Officer Logan Hampton, Marshall County Deputy Zach Johnson, Marshall County Deputy Chris Beavers, Marshall County Deputy Luke Rudd and Calloway County Deputy Troy Doss.
An agreed order entered June 16 says the parties involved in the lawsuit have agreed to stay the case indefinitely. That means legal proceedings in the case have stopped, and the defendants are relieved of their obligation to file a responsive pleading to the complaint. That doesn't mean the case has been thrown out though.
The stay could be lifted at a later date.
It is unclear why the parties have agreed to stay the lawsuit at this time or if the stay may be lifted at some point. Local 6 is working to learn more.
Download the documents below to read the agreed order and the original lawsuit document.