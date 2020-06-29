FRANKFORT, KY — Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles filed a lawsuit Monday in the Scott Circuit Court in Georgetown to declare several of Governor Andy Beshear's executive orders to be violations of the processes outlined by Kentucky's Administrative Practices Act and the State constitution.
“Every Kentuckian wants to do the right thing to flatten the curve and save lives, but these orders have significantly burdened small businesses – especially through their haphazard and selective enforcement. In this case, the agencies responsible for communicating and implementing have been slow to provide guidance to this business,” Commissioner Quarles added. “For agritourism businesses across the state, peak season is approaching in September and October. Our farm families need answers now.”
Commissioner Quarles filed the case alongside Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC, which joins him as a co-plaintiff in the case.
“The Evans Family has put public health first every step of the way during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Commissioner Quarles. “But they have also suffered immense financial losses due to restrictions issued by the Governor during the State of Emergency. While the orders may be well-intentioned, they violate the Administrative Practices Act, which contains significant protections for input from the public and the General Assembly during the rulemaking process.”
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC is a fifth generation family farm-owned agritourism destination in Georgetown, offering a u-pick orchard, a 96,000 square foot playground, and a converted barn facility that can be rented for weddings and other events.
Evans Orchard adopted a new public health guidelines during the pandemic, and measures taken by the agribusiness included reducing capacity to allow for social distancing, requiring customers and employees to wear facemasks, and doubling down on efforts to sanitize frequently touched surfaces.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says the complaint contends the orders from the Governor's administration violated Kentucky law because they do not follow the procedures required by the Administrative Practices Act.
The department says Evans Orchard has worked with the local health department in Scott County to comply with the orders for public facing business and outdoor attractions. The department says a public health official told Evans Orchard they could not allow more than 10 individuals into the 96,000 square foot attraction at a time, and another local public health health official waited five days before responding to an inquiry about reopening to the public.
The department says Evans Orchard has experienced major financial losses from these guidelines.
“The Administrative Practices Act sets up important guardrails to ensure the right of the people to participate in the policy-making process,” said Joe Bilby, the Department of Agriculture’s attorney. “In an emergency, the law allows the government to promulgate a regulation that takes effect immediately, but it also preserves everyone’s right to participate in the notice-and-comment process. Allowing everyone to be heard makes the policy results better for all of us. For more than 100 days now, the Governor has imposed extraordinary restrictions on Kentuckians’ liberties without following the procedure required by law. It’s time for that to stop.”
The department also says the filing in the Scott Circuit Court also argues that the actions taken by the Governor in a state of emergency violate Sections 2, 27, 28, and 29 of the Kentucky Constitution.
The plaintiffs also argue the process of issuing these orders has “sideline[d] members of the public (and the General Assembly),” both of whom have legal rights to participate in the policy-formulation process.
Click here to view the complaint.