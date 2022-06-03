FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An open-records case has led to rare agreement between the Kentucky Democratic Party and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron’s office says the agriculture department violated Kentucky’s open records law by failing to respond to a request for records from the Democratic Party.
The agriculture department is run by Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who formally entered the governor's race this week. His campaign rivals include Cameron. Both want to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
But on Friday, the Democratic Party touted the AG’s opinion and slammed Quarles. The agriculture department says the Democrats' pursuit of the information is politically motivated.
